Solo-Sex, verschwitztes Grinding und liebestrunkenes Begehren: eine sexy Playlist aus der an.schläge-Redaktion, gesammelt von BRIGITTE THEIßL.

 

Soundcloud-Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/user-248247200/sets/sex-x

 

Beyoncé: Drunk In Love

Lil’ Kim: How Many Licks?

Nicki Minaj ft. Ariana Grande: Get On Your Knees

Tami Tamaki: I Never Loved This Hard This Fast Before

The Weeknd: Often

Prince: Do Me, Baby

Peaches: Two Guys (For Every Girl)

Peaches: Fuck The Pain Away

20 Fingers: Lick It

Sookee: Reibung

Tori Amos: Raspberry Swirl

K.D. Lang: Sexuality

Shawn Colvin: Set The Prairie On Fire

Jann Arden: I Only Wanted Sex

Stefanie Sourial: Masturbate

Gianna Nannini: America

Gianna Nannini: Voglio fare l’amore

Gianna Nannini: Profumo

Cyndi Lauper: She Bop

Le Tigre: I’m So Excited

Fagget Fairys: Feed The Horse

Pink: Slut Like You

Tei Shi: Go Slow

Massive Attack – Protection

Doja Cat: Wet Dreamz

Amanda Palmer: Bed Song

Klitclique: Candida

Goldfrapp: Ooh La La

Melissa Ferrick: Drive

Lana Del Rey: Fucked My Way Up To The Top

Sabrina Claudio: Unravel Me

 

 

