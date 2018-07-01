Sex Tunes
Solo-Sex, verschwitztes Grinding und liebestrunkenes Begehren: eine sexy Playlist aus der an.schläge-Redaktion, gesammelt von BRIGITTE THEIßL.
Soundcloud-Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/user-248247200/sets/sex-x
Beyoncé: Drunk In Love
Lil’ Kim: How Many Licks?
Nicki Minaj ft. Ariana Grande: Get On Your Knees
Tami Tamaki: I Never Loved This Hard This Fast Before
The Weeknd: Often
Prince: Do Me, Baby
Peaches: Two Guys (For Every Girl)
Peaches: Fuck The Pain Away
20 Fingers: Lick It
Sookee: Reibung
Tori Amos: Raspberry Swirl
K.D. Lang: Sexuality
Shawn Colvin: Set The Prairie On Fire
Jann Arden: I Only Wanted Sex
Stefanie Sourial: Masturbate
Gianna Nannini: America
Gianna Nannini: Voglio fare l’amore
Gianna Nannini: Profumo
Cyndi Lauper: She Bop
Le Tigre: I’m So Excited
Fagget Fairys: Feed The Horse
Pink: Slut Like You
Tei Shi: Go Slow
Massive Attack – Protection
Doja Cat: Wet Dreamz
Amanda Palmer: Bed Song
Klitclique: Candida
Goldfrapp: Ooh La La
Melissa Ferrick: Drive
Lana Del Rey: Fucked My Way Up To The Top
Sabrina Claudio: Unravel Me