Protestsong-Playlist

Gepostet am Feb 6, 2017 in an.schläge 2017, I / 2017, Thema

Lieblingslieder aus der Redaktion von FIONA SARA SCHMIDT

 

Pop-Lieblinge

 

Aretha Franklin: Respect

Helen Reddy: I Am A Woman

Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer: No More Tears (Enough is Enough)

Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin: Sisters Are Doin‘ It for Themselves

Lesley Gore: You Don’t Own Me

Nina Hagen: Unbeschreiblich Weiblich

Yoko Ono: Sisters O Sisters

Le Tigre: Hot Topic

Bikini Kill: Rebel Girl

Women’s March

Ethel Smith: The March Of The Women

Ani DiFranco: Play God (Live From Red Rocks)

Sarah Jones: Your Revolution

Fiona Apple: Tiny Hands

Alicia Keys: Girl On Fire

 

Klassiker_innen

 

Violeta Parra: Yo canto a la diferencia

Florence Reece: Which Side Are You On

Bella Ciao

Universal Soldier

I Shall Not Be Moved

We Shall Overcome

Donne Socialiste/ La lega (Sebben che siamo donne)

 

 

