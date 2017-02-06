Protestsong-Playlist
Lieblingslieder aus der Redaktion von FIONA SARA SCHMIDT
Pop-Lieblinge
Aretha Franklin: Respect
Helen Reddy: I Am A Woman
Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer: No More Tears (Enough is Enough)
Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin: Sisters Are Doin‘ It for Themselves
Lesley Gore: You Don’t Own Me
Nina Hagen: Unbeschreiblich Weiblich
Yoko Ono: Sisters O Sisters
Le Tigre: Hot Topic
Bikini Kill: Rebel Girl
Women’s March
Ethel Smith: The March Of The Women
Ani DiFranco: Play God (Live From Red Rocks)
Sarah Jones: Your Revolution
Fiona Apple: Tiny Hands
Alicia Keys: Girl On Fire
Klassiker_innen
Violeta Parra: Yo canto a la diferencia
Florence Reece: Which Side Are You On
Bella Ciao
Universal Soldier
I Shall Not Be Moved
We Shall Overcome
Donne Socialiste/ La lega (Sebben che siamo donne)
